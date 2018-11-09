ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN - "There's No Melancholy On A SLAYER Tour; It Just Doesn't Exist" (Audio)

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recently guested on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter as part of a Slayer special (found here). Ian discussed his relationship with the members of Slayer and Anthrax's touring experiences with the band.

Scott Ian: "There's no melancholy on a Slayer tour; it just doesn't exist. It feels like any other tour we've ever done together; every band is just bringing their best every night. It sounds cliché to say that, but I think there's something about playing with a band like Slayer, playing with a band like Iron Maiden, there's a short list of bands I could say that certainly give you that extra kick in the ass knowing that you're sharing the stage with these guys. Like, you'd better be on fire. That's why I love touring with Slayer, because it really keeps me focused. And I get to see Slayer 30 more times."

Other guests on the Slayer special included members of Behemoth, Gojira, and Lamb Of God.

Back in January, Slayer announced that it would do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and then move on.

Slayer's final world tour

