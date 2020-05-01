ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN To Appear On The Great Frog's "Lockdown Live" Series For NHS Charities This Saturday
May 1, 2020, 42 minutes ago
The Great Frog launched Lockdown Live to raise money for NHS charities. They've had interviews with Sam Carter (Architects) and Daniel P Carter (Radio 1 Rock Show), comedian Ed Gamble hosting a pub quiz and shredder Josh Landau (The Shrine) jamming to your requests.
Tomorrow, Saturday, May 2 at 6 PM, BST they have an exclusive from Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Motor Sister for you. Keep updated on Instagram.
(Top photo courtesy of Anthrax)