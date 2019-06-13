ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN To Host Metal Workshop Summer Camp

"Metal summer camp with me as your counselor," exclaims Scott Ian, guitarist for Anthrax and The Damned Things. "We’re going to write songs, jam, hang out, take pics, talk a bunch of crap and have a blast! See ya soon!"

The Metal Workshop With Scott Ian runs July 22nd to July 26th in Woodstock, NY for campers aged 12 to 18.

A program description reads as follows: Scott Ian comes to town to teach our children the finer points of heavy metal. Students will be placed into their own bands and then educated in what goes into making true metal music: from naming one’s band, to writing songs, arranging the material, and the performance of said material. The camp concludes with a short performance at 2pm on Friday for family and friends.

For further details, and / or to register, visit this location.