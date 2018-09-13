ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN To Release "One Inch Punch" Art Collection; Video

On October 11th, Anthrax legend Scott Ian will unveil an art collection made from guitar performance. Working with Los Angeles art team SceneFour, Ian's work on the fretboard resulted in the visuals seen within the collection.

Check out the video below, and get details and pre-release access when you sign up at scottianart.com/.

"Australia! I am on my way Down Under, exclaims Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who is taking his One Man Riot spoken word tour to Australia for a string of dates this month and next."

VIP upgrades are available at scott-ian.com.

Says Scott: “One Man Riot is what I call my talking show because the pretension of saying I am doing a ‘Spoken Word’ show is too much to bear. This isn’t a poetry reading. This isn’t an evening of sensitive discourse. It’s an evening of ridiculous truth.”

Dates:

September

24 - Dunstan Playhouse - Adelaide, SA, Australia

26 - Goldfields Theatre - Melbourne, VIC, Australia

29 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, NSW, Australia

October

1 - The Tivoli - Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia