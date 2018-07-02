ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN To Teach Metal Workshop

Scott Ian will be hosting a metal workshop for kids aged 12 to 18 in Woodstock, NY at Rock Academy from July 16th to 20th.

The Anthrax guitarist "comes to town to teach our children the finer points of heavy metal. Students will be placed into their own bands and then educated in what goes into making true metal music: from naming one’s band, to writing songs, arranging the material, and the performance of said material. The camp concludes with a short performance at 2pm on Friday for family and friends."

Register now at this location.