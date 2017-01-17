ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN’s 2017 UK / Europe Tour Announcement Video Streaming

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has released a video in support of the band’s upcoming UK and European tour dates. Watch below:

Check out bassist Frank Bello’s video in support of the tour dates:

Find the complete Anthrax tour itinerary at this location.

Anthrax will release a limited tour edition of their For All Kings album on February 17th. The set will include the track “Vice Of The People” (previously only available in Japan), as well as a bonus disc of demos.

Drummer Charlie Benante states: “We’ve included some of the demos from For All Kings in this package. We wanted to show the evolution of the songs. The idea of a song can start from a guitar riff or a thought in your head. It then takes shape and goes from my music to Scott’s lyrics to Frank and Joey’s ideas and melodies to Jon’s lead guitar. This is our way of making Anthrax music – ENJOY!”

For All Kings Tour Edition tracklisting:

CD1: For All Kings

“You Gotta Believe”

“A Monster At The End”

“For All Kings”

“Breathing Lightning”

“Suzerain”

“Evil Twin”

“Blood Eagle Wings”

“Defend/Avenge”

“All Of Them Thieves”

“This Battle Chose Us”

“Zero Tolerance”

“Vice Of The People” (bonus track)

CD2: Demos

“Breathing Lightning”

“A Monster At The End”

“This Battle Chose Us”

“Soror Irrumator”

“Vice Of The People”