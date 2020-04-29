ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD, S.O.D. Members Salute DISCHARGE In New Quarantine Jam Video

Charlie Benante has released his latest quarantine video, featuring Anthrax bandmate Scott Ian, Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe, and S.O.D.'s Dan Lilker. Watch below.

Says Charlie: "“The influence of Discharge on modern aggressive metal cannot be overstated - their speed & abrasive sound made them true sonic pioneers, helping lead to the creation of the thrash and speed metal genres. The four of us are huge fans, and wanted to pay homage to the ones who paved the way for what we do today.”