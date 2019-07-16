ANTHRAX Live At Hellfest 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

July 16, 2019, an hour ago

ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video of Anthrax's June 23 set at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Caught In A Mosh" (with "Cowboys From Hell" intro)
"Got the Time" (Joe Jackson cover)
"Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)"
"I Am the Law"
"Now It's Dark"
"In the End"
"Antisocial" (Trust cover)
"Indians" (with "Cowboys from Hell" outro)

Anthrax performs next on Sunday, July 28, at Heavy Montréal 2019 in Montréal, QC. Find the band's tour itinerary here.



