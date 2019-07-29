ANTHRAX Live At Rock Hard Festival 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed video of Anthrax's entire set at Gelsenkirchen, Germany's Rock Hard Festival 2019, on June 9. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Got The Time"

"Madhouse"

"Be All, End All"

"Evil Twin"

"I Am The Law"

"Medusa"

"Now It's Dark"

"Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)"

"In The End"

"A.I.R."

"Antisocial"

"Indians"

Anthrax performs next on August 2 at Wacken Open Air festival, in Wacken, Germany. Find the band's tour itinerary here.