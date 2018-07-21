ANTHRAX - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Indians" - "We Were Both Caught Off Guard By How Deep The Lyrics Are; It's Very Noble For Them To Make A Song Like This"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. This time they take on the Anthrax classic, "Indians".

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recently spoke with Australia's Heavy leading up to his One Man Riot spoken word tour downunder this September. Check out the interview below.

Tickets for the One Man Riot tourare now on sale. VIP upgrades are available at scott-ian.com.

Says Scott: “One Man Riot is what I call my talking show because the pretension of saying I am doing a ‘Spoken Word’ show is too much to bear. This isn’t a poetry reading. This isn’t an evening of sensitive discourse. It’s an evening of ridiculous truth.”

Dates:

September

24 - Dunstan Playhouse - Adelaide, SA, Australia

26 - Goldfields Theatre - Melbourne, VIC, Australia

29 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, NSW, Australia

October

1 - The Tivoli - Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia

Scott Ian will be hosting a metal workshop for kids aged 12 to 18 in Woodstock, NY at Rock Academy from July 16th to 20th.

The Anthrax guitarist "comes to town to teach our children the finer points of heavy metal. Students will be placed into their own bands and then educated in what goes into making true metal music: from naming one’s band, to writing songs, arranging the material, and the performance of said material. The camp concludes with a short performance at 2pm on Friday for family and friends."

