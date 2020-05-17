ANTHRAX Members Past And Present, FAITH NO MORE / MR. BUNGLE Frontman MIKE PATTON Pay Tribute To S.O.D. With "Speak Spanish Or Die" (Video)
May 17, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted another lockdown cover featuring himself, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, Nuclear Assault bassist / former Anthrax guitarist Dan Lilker, and Faith No More / Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton. They pay tribute to S.O.D. with a take on "Speak English Or Die" dubbed "Speak Spanish Or Die".
Anthrax have announced a brand new line of merchandise, "The Quarantine Drop," that consists of two limited edition t-shirts: the quarantine masked Not-Man on the front with "Stop Spreading the Disease: Stay the F*ck Home" on the back, and the "State of Quarantine" shirt featuring the album cover art. But wait, there's more: shipping with each order for the next 72 hours only (ends Monday at 11:59AM ET), the band will include a free Anthrax quarantine mask. The band will be donating a portion of all proceeds to Direct Relief, an organization that helps equip doctors and nurses in 80+ countries and 50 U.S. states with life-saving medial resources to care for the world's most vulnerable people. Log on to Shop Anthrax to place your order.