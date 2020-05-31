ANTHRAX Members Team Up With SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO For Lockdown Version Of IRON MAIDEN's "Transylvania"

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has uploaded a new lockdown video - featuring himself, bandmates Frank Bello and Jon Donais, and Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo - along with the following overview:

"Iron Maiden, who doesn't know them? They changed the face of heavy metal, literally, with Eddie. The four of us - Snake, Frank and Jon - have so much respect for Maiden. They made every band that were influenced by them aspire to be like them.

When I was learning to play guitar, practicing along with Maiden, AC/DC, Priest, etc. helped my coordination get better and better. 'Transylvania' had so many cool guitar parts and I learned them all (at least I thought I did). Maiden had something different, they brought out that primal roar from us. This was a new style of hard rock and metal: they had a punk drive to them with Boston-styled guitar licks. They changed the game! I often say, "No Maiden, No Big 4.'

Here is our version of 'Transylvania', a classic Maiden instrumental that to this day makes the hair stand up on our arms! Up the Irons!