ANTHRAX Members Team Up With SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO For Lockdown Version Of IRON MAIDEN's "Transylvania"

May 31, 2020, 23 minutes ago

news anthrax skid row iron maiden heavy metal

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has uploaded a new lockdown video - featuring himself, bandmates Frank Bello and Jon Donais, and Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo - along with the following overview:

"Iron Maiden, who doesn't know them? They changed the face of heavy metal, literally, with Eddie. The four of us - Snake, Frank and Jon - have so much respect for Maiden. They made every band that were influenced by them aspire to be like them.

When I was learning to play guitar, practicing along with Maiden, AC/DC, Priest, etc. helped my coordination get better and better. 'Transylvania' had so many cool guitar parts and I learned them all (at least I thought I did). Maiden had something different, they brought out that primal roar from us. This was a new style of hard rock and metal: they had a punk drive to them with Boston-styled guitar licks. They changed the game! I often say, "No Maiden, No Big 4.'

Here is our version of 'Transylvania', a classic Maiden instrumental that to this day makes the hair stand up on our arms! Up the Irons! 



