ANTHRAX - New Leftoverthrax Digital Single Includes KANSAS, THE WHITE STRIPES Covers

In celebration of their upcoming European tour, Anthrax have released a 2-track digital single, Leftoverthrax, which includes cover versions of the Kansas track "Carry On Wayward Son" and The White Stripes’ “Black Math”.

Anthrax launch the European leg of their For All Kings tour on June 17th at the Matapaloz Festival in Hockenheim, Germany. Dates on the flyer below, or at this location.