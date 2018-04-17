ANTHRAX Premiers Official Live Video For "Indians" From Kings Among Scotland DVD

Anthrax have released an official live video for "Indians" from the band's long-awaited live-in-concert DVD Kings Among Scotland, out on April 27th. Watch the clip below:

The two-hour Kings Among Scotland was filmed on February 15th, 2017 at the band's sold-out concert at Barrowland Ballroom, the historic venue in Glasgow. The disc incorporates the band's entire live show, and includes gems like "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Breathing Lightning" and "Indians." The disc also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere, plus a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

Kings Among Scotland will be available in CD (audio only), DVD and digital formats (both video), and can be pre-ordered at anthrax.com.

Anthrax is set to hit the road this summer with fellow Big Four cohort Slayer who kick off their final world tour on May 10th in San Diego, CA On the Slayer Leg One "off days," Anthrax will join up with Testament for a handful of shows. All dates are below.

Leg One:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA (Sold Out)

11 - Five Point Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA (Sold Out)

12 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV (Anthrax with Testament)

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA (Sold Out)

16 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC (Sold Out)

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

18 - Western Finance Place - Cranbrook, BC (Anthrax with Testament)

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AB (Sold Out)

20 - Shaw Conference Centre - Edmonton, AB (Sold Out)

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

23 - Sanctuary Events Center - Fargo, ND (Anthrax with Testament)

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN (Sold Out)

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

26 - Clyde Theatre - Ft. Wayne, IN (Anthrax with Testament)

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI (Sold Out)

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON (Sold Out)

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ (Sold Out)

June

1 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT (Sold Out)

2 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA (Sold Out)

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

8 - International - Knoxville, TN (Anthrax with Testament)

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

13 - The Stage on the Bay - Savannah, GA (Anthrax with Testament)

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Houston, TX (Sold Out)

18 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA (Anthrax with Testament)

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Sold Out)

20 - Austin360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX (Sold Out)

Leg Two:



July

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

27 - Impact Music Festival, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME

29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

31 - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA

August

1 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

3 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Lake, NY

4 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

6 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

10 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

12 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

13 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

15 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

16 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

19 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA