ANTHRAX - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock Hard Festival 2019 Show Posted

Courtesy of Rockpalast, the clip below is pro-shot video of Anthrax's entire Rock Hard Festival 2019 set. The show took place at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on June 9th.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Caught in a Mosh"

"Got the Time"

"Madhouse"

"Be All, End All"

"Evil Twin"

"I Am the Law"

"Medusa"

"Now It´s Dark"

"N.F.L"

"In The End"

"A.I.R."

"Antisocial"

"Indians"