ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Offers Insight On Band's Performance From Singer's Perspective; Video
September 25, 2019, 17 minutes ago
In this new video, Sweetwater's Nick D'Virgilio joins Anthrax's Joey Belladonna for insights on their live performances from a singer's perspective.
Nick D'Virgilio joined drummerCharlie Banante for an inside look at his drum rig. Watch the footage below:
Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott joined Scott Ian for an in-depth tour of his travel rig:
Anthrax performs next on October 4 at Rock In Rio 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Find the band's tour itinerary here.