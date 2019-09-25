ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Offers Insight On Band's Performance From Singer's Perspective; Video

In this new video, Sweetwater's Nick D'Virgilio joins Anthrax's Joey Belladonna for insights on their live performances from a singer's perspective.

Nick D'Virgilio joined drummerCharlie Banante for an inside look at his drum rig. Watch the footage below:

Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott joined Scott Ian for an in-depth tour of his travel rig:

Anthrax performs next on October 4 at Rock In Rio 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Find the band's tour itinerary here.