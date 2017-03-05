ANTHRAX’ Scott Ian Talks Importance Of Among The Living - “It Really Was The Right Record At The Right Time”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian was interviewed by KaaosTV about the current Among The Living anniversary tour as well as about the band’s future plans with the next album.

“It's the album that essentially broke the band,” Ian says about Among The Living. “It put us on the map around the world. Spreading The Disease we started touring the world. But people found out about us when we released Fistful Of Metal, but we really didn't tour much on that album. We did one run in the States, but we never even made it to Europe on that album. With Among The Living we went from a band that not a lot of people knew about, to a band that a lot of people knew about. And you know, the right record at the right time in 1987, when the scene with Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Exodus, Metal Church, Celtic Frost - I could name 50 other bands - started to break on a worldwide level. A bunch of us a little bands and suddenly became big bands, and Among The Living was really the right record at the right time.”



Check out the 15-minute chat below: