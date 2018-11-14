ANTHRAX Show Off Kings Among Scotland Tripled Colored Vinyl; Video

Anthrax will release a special triple colored gatefold version of their Kings Among Scotland live album on Record Store Day (November 23rd). The band shows off the new vinyl in the video below:

Head to RecordStoreDay.com for more information.

The two-hour Kings Among Scotland was recorded on February 15th, 2017 at the band's sold-out concert at Barrowland Ballroom, the historic venue in Glasgow. The package incorporates the band's entire live show, and includes gems like "Madhouse", "I Am The Law", "Breathing Lightning" and "Indians". The DVD also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere, plus a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

Kings Among Scotland was produced, directed, filmed and edited for Film24Productions by Paul M. Green, with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston.