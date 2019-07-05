ANTHRAX Singer JOEY BELLADONNA’s Covers Band CHIEF BIG WAY Announce US Tour Dates

Chief Big Way, Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna’s classic/hard rock covers band, have lined up a series of US shows over the coming months. The band's current live dates are listed below.

Chief Big Way's covers include songs from AC/DC, Alice In Chains, Anthrax, Bad Company, Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Boston, Bryan Adams, Cheap Trick, Collective Soul, Cream, Creed, Deep Purple, Dio, The Doors, Eagles, Eric Clapton, Foreigner, Free, Grand Funk, Iron Butterfly, James Gang, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Walsh, Journey, Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin, Lit, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ozzy Osbourne, Pink Floyd, Queen, Rolling Stones, Rush, Shinedown, Steppenwolf, The Who, Tommy Tutone, Triumph, Van Halen, and ZZ Top.

July

7 - LakeHouse Pub - Skaneateles, NY

10 - Township 5 - Camillus, NY

12 - Rocky’s Pub - Liverpool, NY

13 - Davids Hideaway - Central Square, NY

19 - Blue Spruce Lounge - Liverpool, NY

20 - Finnegan’s IRC - Scranton, PA

24 - Bands at Barnard - Rochester, NY

25 - Pasta’s on the Green - Baldwinsville, NY

26 - Kosta's Bar & Grill - Auburn, NY 13021-2104, United States



August

16 - Blue Spruce Lounge - Liverpool, NY

17 - Lizards Tailgator Lounge - Waterloo, NY

20 - Clam Man’s Party House - Seneca Falls, NY

23 - Kosta's Bar & Grill - Auburn, NY

25 - Blue Spruce Lounge - Liverpool, NY

30 - Revolution Bar and Music Hall - Amityville, NY

September

1 - Swifty’s - Auburn, NY

6 - UNC - Auburn, NY

10 - The Nest Tavern - Apulia Station, NY

28 - Octoberfest - Weedsport, NY

December

20 - The Gig at Turning Stone - Verona, NY

27 - The Wildcat - Camillus, NY

Chief Big Way lineup:

Joey Belladonna - Lead Vocals, Percussion

Dave Mickelson - Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Joe Precourt - Lead Guitar

John Goodwin - Keyboards