ANTHRAX – State Of Euphoria 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Due In 2018

Anthrax is planning a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of State Of Euphoria in 2018, complete with a bonus disc of demos and rehearsal recordings made during the pre-production stage of the album.

Drummer Charlie Benante tells HardrockHaven.net in a new interview: "Yeah, it's gonna be a great package. I'm actually almost done putting it together. The only thing I don't have is good live stuff to go on it, but what can I do? But the bonus disc is gonna have… it has demos, actually, just guitar riffs that go into a rehearsal that go into basic tracks that go into the real songs. So it's the evolution of most of the songs."

He continued: "It's just funny, because that's the record that we really don't like that much, but after revisiting it, I started to pick out songs, and I'm, like, 'Oh, yeah, this is a good song.' 'Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind', I like that one. 'Schism' was another one. I think my least favorite one was probably 'Make Me Laugh'. But 'Now It's Dark' is on there. It's good."