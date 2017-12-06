ANTHRAX - Talking Coffee With CHARLIE BENANTE: Episode #8 Featuring MASTODON's BRENT HINDS Now Streaming

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted Talking Coffee With Charlie Benante: Episode #8, featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds. Watch below:

In 2015, unabashed coffee connoisseur Charlie Benante of Anthrax fame entered the world of entrepreneurship, announcing Benante's Blend. The coffee is available in two different varieties: the Be All End All blend which is a dark roast with a real kick, and the Forever Metal blend, a milder coffee. Benante's Blend are available through Benante's website.