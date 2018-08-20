ANTHRAX - Talking Coffee With CHARLIE BENANTE: Nashville (Video)

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted a new episode of Talking Coffee With Charlie Benante. Watch below:

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello was recently interviewed by Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. During their chat, Bello revealed that Anthrax would convene in January 2019 to start the songwriting process for their next album, the follow-up to For All Kings (released in 2016 on Megaforce Records).

“We’re gonna go heavy - heavier than ever, I think,” Bello said. “That’s just the vibe. There’s an inner anger, which I think is great for songwriting.”

"We care about our songs. It’s not just that we need to put out a record, we need to put out the record. It’s about living with these songs - that’s why it takes us a while to write,” he said. “It’s about songwriting, man. It really is. It’s about every little nook and cranny on that song. Anthrax has never phoned anything in, and I don’t see us ever doing that.”

In live news, Anthrax is currently supporting Slayer on their Farewell Tour, remaining dates are listed below:

August

21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli