ANTHRAX - Talking Coffee With CHARLIE BENANTE: Nashville (Video)
August 20, 2018, an hour ago
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted a new episode of Talking Coffee With Charlie Benante. Watch below:
Anthrax bassist Frank Bello was recently interviewed by Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. During their chat, Bello revealed that Anthrax would convene in January 2019 to start the songwriting process for their next album, the follow-up to For All Kings (released in 2016 on Megaforce Records).
“We’re gonna go heavy - heavier than ever, I think,” Bello said. “That’s just the vibe. There’s an inner anger, which I think is great for songwriting.”
"We care about our songs. It’s not just that we need to put out a record, we need to put out the record. It’s about living with these songs - that’s why it takes us a while to write,” he said. “It’s about songwriting, man. It really is. It’s about every little nook and cranny on that song. Anthrax has never phoned anything in, and I don’t see us ever doing that.”
To read the complete interview visit this location.
In live news, Anthrax is currently supporting Slayer on their Farewell Tour, remaining dates are listed below:
August
21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID
23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR
26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA
November
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
3 - London, England - Wembley Arena
5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
7 - Birmingham, England - BCA
9 - Manchester, England - Arena
10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena
12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE
14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen
17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
December
2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli