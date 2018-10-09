ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DEVILDRIVER, JOHN 5 And ARMORED SAINT Confirmed For MEGADETH's Megacruise

The "Starting Lineup Of Artists" for Megadeth's first-ever Megacruise has been announced via the Megacruise Facebook page.

The cruise sets sail on October 13th, 2019 from Los Angeles, and will hit ports of San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico on the NCL Jewel. The ship returns on October 18th.

In addition to Megadeth, acts confirmed for the cruise include Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, John 5 And The Creatures, and Armored Saint.

Explore the Megacruise website at here that will include the Cruise Dates, Ship Details, Ports, What’s Included, Cabin Availability & Pricing, Current Band Roster, FAQs and more. Please note that you will not be able to book a cabin until the cruise on-sale date (details coming soon).

It is recommended for fans to begin plans now to prepare a cabin aboard the 2019 Megacruise, the Heaviest Metal Ship to ever sail the Pacific. If you don’t have a roommate, start talking to friends and family or go to the Find A Cabinmate Facebook Page and secure your traveling companion(s) before the booking frenzy begins once the Cruise On-Sale Date is announced.