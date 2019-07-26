ANTHRAX To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Heavy Metal History This Weekend At Heavy Montréal 2019

This Sunday, July 28, legendary New York thrash band, Anthrax, will be inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History by Pat Gesualdo (Hall Of Heavy Metal History founder/CEO), along with Jimmy Kay (board member of the Hall/The Metal Voice) at a press conference at this year's Heavy Montréal festival.

Says Pat Gesualdo: “We are so proud to induct Anthrax, one of The Big Four (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax) for the band's pioneering of a genre and continuous contribution to heavy metal for the past 38 years."

Over its nearly four‐decade career, Anthrax has been a pioneering band with its unique style, sound and heavy brand of thrash metal. Anthrax has sold in excess of 10 million units, received multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, six Grammy nominations and a host of other accolades from the media, industry and fans, including 2016’s inaugural “Innovatator Award”, presented at the the Epiphone/Revolver Music Awards. From the race and genre barriers Anthrax helped break down in 1988 when they collaborated with Public Enemy on "Bring The Noise," to becoming a card‐carrying member of The Big Four ‐ with Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth ‐ as one of the four bands that defined the speed/thrash metal genre, to being the first metal band to have its music heard on Mars when NASA played "Got The Time" to wake up the Mars Rover, Anthrax continues to break ground and innovate.

The Hall Of Heavy Metal History is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, those iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Hall Of Heavy Metal History is part of the D.A.D. Program to help children fight disabilities on a Global basis, and joins with the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund annually.