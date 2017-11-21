ANTHRAX To Reissue We've Come For You All And The Greater Of Two Evils Albums In December On Double CD And Individual Gatefold LPs

Nuclear Blast will reissue the Anthrax albums We've Come For You All (2003) and The Greater Of Two Evils (2004) on December 22nd. The two albums will be available in a 2CD package, as well as individually on limited edition gatefold vinyl.

Tracklistings:

2CD Package

CD1: We've Come For You All

"Contact"

"What Doesn't Die"

"Superhero"

"Refuse To Be Denied"

"Safe Home"

"Any Place But Here"

"Nobody Knows Anything"

"Strap It On"

"Black Dahlia"

"Cadillac Rock Box"

"Taking The Music Back"

"Crash"

"Think About An End"

"We've Come For You All"

"Safe Home" (Acoustic Version)

"We're A Happy Family" (Acoustic Version)

CD2: The Greater Of Two Evils

"Deathrider"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"A.I.R."

"Among The Living"

"Keep It In The Family"

"Indians"

"Madhouse"

"Panic"

"I Am The Law"

"Belly Of The Beast"

"N.F.L. (Nice Fucking Life – Efilgnikcufecin)"

"Be All End All"

"Gung Ho"

