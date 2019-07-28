ANTHRAX - Video Footage From Hall Of Heavy Metal History Induction At Heavy Montreal Fest

Earlier today, July 28th, legendary New York thrash band Anthrax were inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History by Pat Gesualdo (Hall Of Heavy Metal History Founder / CEO), along with Jimmy Kay (The Metal Voice) at a press conference at the Heavy Montreal Festival in Quebec, Canada.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante said at the press conference, "This means a lot to us because we take our music very serious, we are very passionate about heavy metal and many people here in Montreal are very passionate. The first time we came up here to Montreal we just felt this vibe and we never stopped coming over here."

Hall Of Heavy Metal History Founder / CEO Pat Gesualdo stated, "We are so proud to induct Anthrax, one of The Big Four (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax) for the band's pioneering of a genre and continuous contribution to heavy metal for the past 38 years."

The Hall Of Heavy Metal History is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, those iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.