ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA - "Among The Living Is One Of Those Records You Can Listen To From Top To Bottom"

Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess caught up with Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna before their show in Newcastle during their recent UK tour to talk about the making of Among The Living and the band's latest release, For All Kings.

Anthrax kicked off Killthrax, their co-headline tour with Killswitch Engage on Wednesday, March 29th at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, NJ. The full itinerary is below.

Tour dates:

March

30 - Express Live - Columbus, OH **&

31 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL (Anthrax only)

31 - The International - Knoxville, TN (KsE only) &

April

1 - Little River Casino - Manistee, MI (Anthrax only)

1 - Norva - Norfolk, VA (KsE only) &

3 - The Fillmore - ilver Springs, MD &

4 - The Dome - Wallingford, CT *&

5 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *&

7 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *&

8 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI ** &

9 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *&

11 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC **#

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA **#

13 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL *#

15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange