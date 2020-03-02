ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA To Front JOURNEY Tribute Band

"I am happy to announce the debut of Journey Beyond, a tribute to the legendary band Journey," states Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna. "It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville and we are very excited to hit the stage together."

"Our first show is coming up this Friday, March 6 in Hopeville, VA at The Beacon Theatre. We are excited to be performing a night of Journey’s timeless hits and we look forward to seeing some new fans in the crowd!" Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Joining vocalist Joey Belladonna in Journey Beyond are: keyboardist Doug Carter, bass player Paul Arntz, guitarist Matt Basford, and drummer Justin Ward.

For further details, visit Journey Beyond on Facebook.