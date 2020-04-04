ANTHRAX’s Charlie Benante Pays Tribute To KING’S X; Video

In a new video, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante pays tribute to the vastly under-rated trio King’s X. Wearing a Broken Hope (!) t-shirt, Benante gushes in the video below:

“KINGS X! Those who know, KNOW! If you walked into our dressing room back in the day, you probably would’ve heard me in the corner playing King’s X songs on the guitar. When the other guys would come into the room they would say ‘must be King’s X time!’ I still don’t believe there has been a band that combined the heaviness of sabbath, vocal stylings of the Beatles and Sly Stone, the funkiness of the Ohio Players and that wall of beautiful sound. Those three guys - Dug, Ty and Jerry created music that I couldn’t get enough of. I remember Marsha Zazula playing me the first demo and I was hooked. I was so in love with Ty’s guitar tone and till this day that lone on “Gretchen” is still my favorite (please bring it back??). If you haven’t heard of King’s X, please drop what you’re doing and listen to ‘Goldilox’, ‘We Were Born To Be Loved’, ‘King’, ‘Dogman’ and well....the list goes on. They’ve influenced so many bands as well! Listen to them for a bit and then go put on Pearl Jam’s Jeremy. I know they’re working on some new stuff, I can’t wait and maybe Gretchen will go back to Nebraska -I 💜 KING’S X.”