ANTHRAX’s Scott Ian On The Band’s Enduring Popularity – “I Wish I Had The Answer To That”

On December 14th, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian was interviewed on the 94.3 The Shark radio station in Farmingdale, New York about his second book, Access All Areas: Stories From A Hard Rock Life.

Asked how he would explain Anthrax's enduring popularity, Ian said: "I don't know. Someone asked me the other day, 'How do you remain relevant?' I said, 'I wish I had the answer to that.' We just do the best we can — just write songs and we always try to be the best live band we can be, and that's how you stay relevant. But it doesn't mean it's gonna work, just 'cause we think it's gonna work. I'm sure every band out there thinks their record is great and their shows are great, and they could be right. It's always been a fucking mystery to me; I don't know. (Laughs) We just do what we do. We just work really hard all the time. And that's what we do."

Ian collects all of his craziest hard rock stories into one balls-to-the-wall volume. Access All Areas has tales of humor, excess, fun, debauchery, food, booze, and mayhem from Scott's many years on the road as well as his encounters with celebrities like Dimebag Darrell, Trent Reznor/NIN, Madonna, Lemmy Kilmister, John Carpenter, Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Slayer, David Lee Roth, and many more.

In recent years, Scott Ian's "Speaking Words" club tours have drawn a devoted crowd of metal fans who love a good rock story. Ian has perfected his delivery, comic timing, and ability to highlight where the ridiculous meets the sublime. Best of all, Ian seems to lack the ability to be embarrassed, rendering Access All Areas howlingly funny, self-deprecating, and every bit as brash and brazen as one would expect from one of the original architects of speed metal.