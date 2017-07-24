ANTHROPIC To Release Self-Titled EP In August; “Blacked Out” Track Streaming
July 24, 2017, an hour ago
Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Buffalo, New York's old school grind bastards, Anthropic, and are set to release their self-titled debut EP on August 11th on digital formats.
Anthropic were formed with the intention of bringing back the old school grindcore sound that existed in the late 1980's. After a few live shows, including a spot on the Rage Of Armageddon Fest in Brooklyn, the band went into Rotten Metal Studio's in North Tonawanda NY to record this explosive 7-track release.
Alex Webster of Cannibal Corpse has the following to say about this EP: "It's fucking killer! Truly excellent grind... the production is perfect for that style too!"
Pre-order the Digital Download for only $5.55 here. Listen to the track "Blacked Out" below.
Tracklisting:
“Blacked Out”
“What's Inside”
“Nothing Left”
“Next Fix”
“Vengeance”
“Leader Of None”
“Avaristic Plague”
“Blacked Out”: