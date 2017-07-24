ANTHROPIC To Release Self-Titled EP In August; “Blacked Out” Track Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Buffalo, New York's old school grind bastards, Anthropic, and are set to release their self-titled debut EP on August 11th on digital formats.

Anthropic were formed with the intention of bringing back the old school grindcore sound that existed in the late 1980's. After a few live shows, including a spot on the Rage Of Armageddon Fest in Brooklyn, the band went into Rotten Metal Studio's in North Tonawanda NY to record this explosive 7-track release.

Alex Webster of Cannibal Corpse has the following to say about this EP: "It's fucking killer! Truly excellent grind... the production is perfect for that style too!"

Pre-order the Digital Download for only $5.55 here. Listen to the track "Blacked Out" below.

Tracklisting:

“Blacked Out”
“What's Inside”
“Nothing Left”
“Next Fix”
“Vengeance”
“Leader Of None”
“Avaristic Plague”

“Blacked Out”:

