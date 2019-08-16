ANTICOSM Streaming “Call Of The Void” Video

New Jersey blackened thrashers Anticosm have released the official video for "Call Of The Void," a track from the band's album The Call Of The Void. The video was directed by Gabriel Francis at Backroom Studios.

Consisting of nine tracks of furious thrash / trad metal infused with melodic black metal, The Call Of The Void is as relentless as it is memorable. It is the blood-thirsty beast that springs from the shadows with claws aimed directly at your throat. When the dust settles, you’ll be left anxiously awaiting the next attack.

Anticosm released The Call Of The Void through their own label, Hell Kill Destroy Records today, August 16th. Order the album at this location. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below:

"Viral"

"Someone Must Suffer"

"Scorched Earth"

"Call Of The Void"

"Fall Asleep"

"Somewhere Between Life And Death"

"Behold The Venom Crystals"

"The Only Truth"

"Never Enough"

The Call Of The Void features founding members Kirill Kovalevsky (vocals), Mark Siedlecki II (lead and rhythm guitars) and Beheader (drums), along with bassist Tom Wilson. New guitarist Keith Romanski joined the fold shortly after the album was recorded.