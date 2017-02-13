ANTROPOFAGUS To Release Methods Of Resurrection Through Evisceration Album In May; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Antropofagus returns on May 12th with an album of uncompromising godless ferocity. Five years after their Architecture Of Lust release, this Italian death metal beast strikes again with the Comatose Music release Methods Of Resurrection Through Evisceration (M.O.R.T.E.), a journey into life, death, resurrection and the descent into the darkest depths of self.

This is Antropofagus' heaviest and most wicked effort to date, blending old school US death metal influences with their trademark style of brutality. M.O.R.T.E. is a deluge of punishing frantic riffs, monstrous vocals and a relentless drums performance by Davide 'BrutalDave' Billia (Beheaded, Hour Of Penance). Make no mistake; there is no escape. Antropofagus is coming to consume your flesh and invade your soul! Also look out for the officially licensed vinyl edition from Everlasting Spew Records.

Guitarist Francesco and Vocalist Tya had this to say about the forthcoming Comatose Music release:

Francesco: "We decided to go with a warmer and fatter tone this time. The songs are more straight forward and in your face than the songs on Architecture Of Lust, and certainly more groovy. I'd say this is the most old school and evil Antropofagus album to date. Dave and I worked hard to make sure this album would have a deeper sanguineous sound, and I also went from a six string to a seven string guitar for this recording. I'd say Morbid Angel and Hate Eternal have been the strongest influences while writing this album, but the Antropofagus trademark is definitely there, so expect pure brutality! Probably our most balanced and mature album so far."

Tya: "This is definitely the Antropofagus album which we worked the most on, the one that required the highest tribute from us. As on a conceptual level, it's drenched of my own blood. M.O.R.T.E. is a continual succession of thoughts, shadows and nightmares shaped into music, extreme and hate-filled against all which is dogmatic to humanity's eyes. A process of rebirth through the evisceration of my own self."

Tracklisting:

“Whirlwind Of Initiation”

“Spawn Of Chaos”

“Chants For Abyzou”

“Praise To A Hecatomb”

“Methods Of Resurrection Through Evisceration”

“Omnipotent Annihilation”

“The Abyss (Chapter One)”

“Quintessence Of Suffering”

“Deception Of The Blood”

“Living In Fear” (Malevolent Creation cover)