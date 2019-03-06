ANTROPOMORPHIA Launch “Womb Ov Thorns” Video

On April 5th, AntropomorphiA will release their new album, Merciless Savagery, via Metal Blade Records. New single and video for "Womb Ov Thorns" is streaming below. Find preorders at MetalBlade.com.

Album formats:

–Digipak-CD

–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

–grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

–dead gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

–black/white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

–brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

In the year marking the 10th anniversary of their reunion, AntropomorphiA has delivered an extreme metal opus that more than maintains the high standards upheld over the course of their storied career. Further building on the monstrous sounds of 2017's Sermon Ov Wrath, Merciless Savagery lives up to its name, attacking with unrepentant ferocity and holding nothing back. Vocalist/guitarist Ferry Damen comments: "'Sermon Ov Wrath was our most raw and honest statement and an album where we transcended certain genre limitations, capturing the essence of AntropomorphiA, and I would say the new record's atmosphere is darker, heavier and more punishing, but still has hooky riffs and grooves. I think it's the logical step forward. It’s a different chapter, even more diverse while being very cohesive, but you can immediately hear it’s AntropomorphiA."

Prior to Sermon Ov Wrath, Damen never felt that AntropomorphiA's music called for female vocals, but this time around, he had the specific intention to bring in someone to add this extra dimension: the track "Luciferian Tempest" features a guest appearance from Farida Lemouchi (The Devil's Blood, Molasses), bringing a different feel to the song. "I think our fans know what to expect from us, they know our sound and know that we are not that generic extreme metal band," Damen explains. "We paint with a dark pallet, but we paint with lots of shades of darkness."

Tracklisting:

“Merciless Savagery”

“Requiem Diabolica”

“Womb Ov Thorns”

“Cahtedral Ov Tombs”

“Apocalyptic Scourge”

“Wailing Chorus Ov The Damned”

“Luciferian Tempest”

“The Darkest Light”

“Unsettling Voices”

"Womb Ov Thorns" video:

“Merciless Savagery”:

AntropomorphiA line-up:

Ferry Damen - vocals, guitar

Jos van den Brand - guitar

Jeroen Pleunis - bass

Marco Stubbe – drums