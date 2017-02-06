ANTROPOMORPHIA Streaming New Song “Crown Ov The Dead”

On February 24th, Dutch necromantic death metallers AntropomorphiA returns with their latest collection of gospels of the obscene: Sermon Ov Wrath. For another preview of the album, the new single "Crown Ov The Dead" (featuring guest vocals by Dool's Ryanne van Dorst), can be heard below.

AntropomorphiA singer/guitarist Ferry Damen comments: "The compositional approach ov this audial incantation was very instinctive, and although it wanders from the traditional framework, it is the continuation ov our path, and breathes AntropomorphiA to the fullest."

The new record can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- deep violet marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- blackberry red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

- clear/purple marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies; USA exclusive)

An exclusive t-shirt bundle, plus digital options are also available. Pre-order at this location.

AntropomorphiA singer/guitarist Ferry Damen comments: "This is by far our most diverse and strongest incantation to date. Sermon Ov Wrath has a veil ov our poisonous roots breathing throughout the whole album while never compromising or abiding to any limitation. We've entered a new realm and have become a different type ov beast. Beyond the veil ov wicked Dead!"

Featuring artwork by 13 Candles Tattoo/Madeleine Hoogkamer, Sermon ov Wrath was once again recorded at drummer Marco Stubbe's Aftermath Studio, and then mastered by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio, giving the album a savage, crushing sound. As their most diverse record to-date, Sermon ov Wrath contains a bewitching atmosphere, furious groovy riffs, and merciless brutality - proving that the band is not afraid to experiment within the genre.

Sermon Ov Wrath tracklisting:

“Sermon Ov Wrath”

“Suspiria de Profundus”

“Murmur Ov The Dead”

“Ad Me Venite Mortui” (Intro)

“Crown Ov The Dead”

“Sinful Rapture”

“Within Her Pale Tomb Ov Putrid Lust”

“The Blistering Splendour Ov Darkness”

“In Bestial Decadence”

“Crown Ov The Dead”:

“Sermon Ov Wrath”:

AntropomorphiA lineup:

Ferry Damen - vocals, guitar

Jos van den Brand - guitar

Marc van Stiphout - bass

Marco Stubbe - drums