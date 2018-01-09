ANUBIS GATE Debut "Black" Music Video

Denmark-based progressive melodic metallers, Anubis Gate, have released a video for the track "Black", featured on their seventh album, Covered In Black, available via Nightmare Records.

Says Henrik Fevre: "This is a sad real life story about a young girl, whose life was almost ruined by bullying. The lyrics are inspired by letters she wrote me regarding her life, when she was growing up. It saddened me deeply and inspired me to tell her story to the world."

The video, shot on location in Fredericia and Kolding Denmark, was directed/produced by Hans Asmussen. Watch below:

The Covered In Black album was produced by Kim Olesen and Jacob Hansen.

Tracklisting:

“Psychotopia”

“The New Delhi Assassination”

“The Combat”

“Too Much Time”

“A Journey To Nowhere”

“Black”

“Blacker”

“Blackest”

“Operation Cairo”

“From Afar”

“The Combat” video: