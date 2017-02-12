ANVIL Announce Canadian Tour In April

Once their previously announced US Tour wraps up in April, Canadian metal heroes Anvil will embark upon a twelve-date tour of their homeland. The band's complete tour schedule is as listed:

March

2 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Studio)

9 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

10 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

11 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies 42nd Street

12 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

18 - Sanford, FL - West End Live

22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - San Antonio, TX - Korova

25 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

30 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

April

1 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

6 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

13 - Windsor, ON - The Back Stage

15 - Peterborough, ON - The Red Dog

21 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

22 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood

27 - Québec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electrique

29 - Jonquière, QC - Salle Le 4 Barils

May

5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

27 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

June

1 - Kitchener, ON - Starlight2 - Toronto, ON - Coalition