ANVIL Announce Canadian Tour In April

February 12, 2017, 24 minutes ago

Once their previously announced US Tour wraps up in April, Canadian metal heroes Anvil will embark upon a twelve-date tour of their homeland. The band's complete tour schedule is as listed:

March
2 - Boston, MA - Great Scott
3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Studio)
9 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
10 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
11 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies 42nd Street
12 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
17 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
18 - Sanford, FL - West End Live
22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - San Antonio, TX - Korova
25 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon
26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
30 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

April
1 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
6 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
9 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
13 - Windsor, ON - The Back Stage
15 - Peterborough, ON - The Red Dog    
21 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar      
22 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood
27 - Québec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles    
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electrique   
29 - Jonquière, QC - Salle Le 4 Barils      

May
5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum    
27 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

June

1 - Kitchener, ON - Starlight
2 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

