ANVIL Announce New Album Pounding The Pavement; PledgeMusic Campaign Launched

Anvil has announced they will begin recording their new album Pounding The Pavement in Germany on August 1st and will be done by September. Release is set for early 2018.

As was with their last album Anvil Is Anvil, the legendary Canadian metallers will again host a PledgeMusic campaign to help support the album including perks like a signed copy of the album, your name in the album credits, signed drum head, signed set list, dinner with the band, and a lot of more.

Anvil recently confirmed their tour schedule for Latin America, wchich will kick off in September. Dates and venues are listed below.