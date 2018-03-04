ANVIL Frontman Looks Back On Early Years, Changing Band Name From LIPS - "The Record Company Insisted Because We Might Have Been Mistaken For A Disco Band"

Anvil frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow is featured in a new intercview with Ivor Whitten at Belfast Metal, conducted when the band played in Belfast, Ireland on February 13th. He discusses the band's early days, changing the band name from Lips to Anvil, the documentary Anvil - The Story Of Anvil, and the band's new album Pounding The Pavement.

Anvil have announced their next North American tour. It starts May 2nd in Buffalo, NY and runs through June 16th in Canton, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below. Additional dates will be added soon.

"Hello America pounders... we're looking forward to the return smashing's, and Golden Corrals," says drummer Robb Reiner.

North American tour dates:

May

2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4 - Boston, MA - Middle East

5 - Portland, ME - Genos

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

13 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

26 - Seattle, WA - Highline

27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theate

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

June

1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.

16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin