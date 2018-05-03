ANVIL Frontman STEVE "LIPS" KUDLOW - "I Can Honestly And Truthfully Say That We Are More Successful Now Than We've Ever Been"; Video
May 3, 2018, 2 hours ago
On board the Full Metal Cruise VI, Anvil frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow reveals what he thinks about hanging out with fans, what his fears are and what the movie Anvil! The Story of Anvil meant for the band.
After thrashing their way across Europe in support of their new release, Pounding The Pavement, Anvil are back in North America. The tour runs through June 16th in Canton, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below. Additional dates will be added soon.
"Hello America pounders... we're looking forward to the return smashing's, and Golden Corrals," says drummer Robb Reiner.
North American tour dates:
May
3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
4 - Boston, MA - Middle East
5 - Portland, ME - Genos
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
13 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's
20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
26 - Seattle, WA - Highline
27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater
31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
June
1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy
6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London
7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern
8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.
9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.
16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin