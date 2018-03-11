ANVIL Frontman STEVE "LIPS" KUDLOW On Footage Shot For Sequel To 2008 Documentary - "Who Knows? There's No Set Plan"; Audio

Anvil frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow says he is unsure what will become of footage shot for a sequel to the 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story Of Anvil. The band has continued to shoot behind-the-scenes material since the film, which was named best documentary at the 2009 Evening Standard Film Awards in London among many other plaudits.

“Who knows? There’s no set plan,” Kudlow tells the White Line Fever podcast when asked about the fate of the footage. “It’s just ‘we will do this at some point’ and stuff like that. I think what’s sustained it is we have been out and being visible and touring and still writing songs and being relevant today. We didn’t stop writing so we’re not expected to stop writing and people are accepting what we are writing and that’s even more important, that it is relevant enough for people to still buy into the band and still believe in our music and still like what we’re doing.”

Kudlow says being asked about the film in almost every interview is tiresome, but understandable. “The movie’s almost 10 years old, man. You can imagine, it’s like a broken record, that shit. But it was my foot in the door. It was the moment of public consciousness so it continues to have life.

“What gives it life is the subject matter. It was a living, breathing real entity that continued on long past the movie. The burning question is: what happened? What happened? The sequel, without anybody seeing it. That’s what happened. The rise to public consciousness. There isn’t a city or country I haven’t visited and played. The band is world-renowned. I’ve been working steadily for the last 10 years. I retired from my fucking horrible job. Like I said in the movie, I’m on vacation - but now it’s permanent.”

Anvil are currently thrashing their way across Europe in support of their new release, Pounding The Pavement. As soon as the European devastation ends the band will be ready to return to North America and have announced their next North American tour. The tour starts May 2nd in Buffalo, NY and runs through June 16th in Canton, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below. Additional dates will be added soon.

"Hello America pounders... we're looking forward to the return smashing's, and Golden Corrals," says drummer Robb Reiner.

North American tour dates:

May

2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4 - Boston, MA - Middle East

5 - Portland, ME - Genos

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

13 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

26 - Seattle, WA - Highline

27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

June

1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.

16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin