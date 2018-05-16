ANVIL Frontman STEVE "LIPS" KUDLOW - "The Real Metal People Of The World, In Today's World, Are German"; Video

RockMusicStar.com has uploaded a new video interview with Anvil frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow, conducted by Thomas S. Orwat Jr. and John Jeffrey. During the chat, they discuss Anvil's Pounding The Pavement album, their 41st anniversary, why they will remain a power trio, and much more. Watch below:

After thrashing their way across Europe in support of their new release, Pounding The Pavement, Anvil are back in North America. The tour runs through June 16th in Canton, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below. Additional dates will be added soon.

"Hello America pounders... we're looking forward to the return smashing's, and Golden Corrals," says drummer Robb Reiner.

North American tour dates:

May

18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

26 - Seattle, WA - Highline

27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

June

1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.

16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin