ANVIL – New Album To Be Released January 2020 Under New Label

Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Lips Kudlow and Drummer Robb Reiner of Canada's Legendary band Anvil, on May 9th in Montreal, Canada on their Quebec tour. The two talked about the musical direction of the new album as well as a new label.

When asked about their new upcoming album and the musical direction:

Robb: "We have a new album that will be coming out January 2020. In term of musical direction the fans can expect more Anvil, it's just a continuation of what we have been doing for the last 4-5 years. On this album there will be some very powerful riffs. It's going to be more smashing, crushing Anvil.”

Lips: "Of course also it's fresh and new music but the roots are very much Anvil. Everybody who liked us before will still like us and people who didn't like us are still not going to like us. I am not going to tailor my music and songs to the people that don't like us and hope that they will. I'm going to do the exact opposite. I think this new album has the best slow pounders and some of the best fast stuff we have ever done. We are trying to be different because you don't want it to be the same cause then you are just repeating yourself and not being creative. If you don't write hit singles and you’re not a pop band you have to stay relevant by writing great metal music that is supposed to be timeless and that is what we have been doing all of our lives. We are not catering to radio we are catering to metal fans and that is what we do."

When asked about the new label they will be on for the new album:

Robb: "We have a new record deal and will be announced soon.”

Lips: "Everything is going to be fresh, new and off to a new start and I think it will be a better start. In the past the only thing that wasn't connected to our management and our production team was the record deal. Now I would say it is more in line with who our management is sued to dealing with. Now everything is in the same camp."

(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)