ANVIL Releases New Digital Single "Bitch In The Box"; Music Video Streaming
February 1, 2019, 2 hours ago
Canadian metal heroes, Anvil, have released a new digital single and music video for the song, "Bitch In The Box".
The song is taken from their current studio album, Pounding The Pavement. Watch the clip below:
Pounding The Pavement was released in January 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer as a digipak version (+1 bonus track and poster), 2LP gatefold coloured version, download and stream. Get it here.
Anvil will embark on a massive US tour from February to May with some festivals already confirmed for Europe. Tour dates below.
February
2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Seneca Queen Theatre
March
8 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
9 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
14 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
15 - Newport, KY - Southgate
16 - Chicago, IL - Regggies
17 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
20 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
21 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
23 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug
24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
27 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's
28 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
31 - Las Vegas, NV - 172@The Rio
April
4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
5 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Gogo
6 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
7 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
8 - Arcata, CA - Jambalaya
12 - Everett, WA - Tony V's
13 - Tacoma, WA - Jazzbones
14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
18 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Gibraltar
19 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
26 - Portland, ME - Geno's
27 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
May
3 - Drummondsville, QC - La Sainte-Pax
4 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog
7 - Quebec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles
8 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle le 4 Barrils
9 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
Festivals:
July
3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival
August
9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)