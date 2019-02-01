ANVIL Releases New Digital Single "Bitch In The Box"; Music Video Streaming

Canadian metal heroes, Anvil, have released a new digital single and music video for the song, "Bitch In The Box".

The song is taken from their current studio album, Pounding The Pavement. Watch the clip below:

Pounding The Pavement was released in January 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer as a digipak version (+1 bonus track and poster), 2LP gatefold coloured version, download and stream. Get it here.

Anvil will embark on a massive US tour from February to May with some festivals already confirmed for Europe. Tour dates below.

February

2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Seneca Queen Theatre

March

8 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

9 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

14 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

15 - Newport, KY - Southgate

16 - Chicago, IL - Regggies

17 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

20 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

21 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

23 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

27 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

28 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

31 - Las Vegas, NV - 172@The Rio

April

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Gogo

6 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

7 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

8 - Arcata, CA - Jambalaya

12 - Everett, WA - Tony V's

13 - Tacoma, WA - Jazzbones

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Gibraltar

19 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

26 - Portland, ME - Geno's

27 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

May

3 - Drummondsville, QC - La Sainte-Pax

4 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

7 - Quebec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

8 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle le 4 Barrils

9 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

Festivals:

July

3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival

August

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)