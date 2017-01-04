ANVIL - "The Music Industry Has Changed But We're Still The Same" (Video)

In the clip below, Anvil frontman Lips and drummer Rob Reiner speak with Promoportal-Germany about touring, the changes in technology and how it has affected the music industry, and working with bassist Chris Robertson.

Hot on the heels of their latest release, Anvil Is Anvil, Anvil are set to return the road in the US in March of 2017. The tour kicks off March 2nd in Boston, MA and will run through April 9th in Cleveland, OH. Support on the tour will come from Night Demon and Graveshadow. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The band cannot wait to hit the States again: "Anvil does America. The vibrator king returns. Also looking forward to Golden Corral", says guitarist/vocalist Lips.

Robb Reiner added, "Anvil is Anvil and we play fuckin heavy metal..looking forward to the return and smashing all the pounders!!!"

Tour dates:

March

2 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Studio)

9 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

10 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

11 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies 42nd Street

12 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

18 - Sanford, FL - West End Live

22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - San Antonio, TX - Korova

25 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

30 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

April

1 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

6 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop