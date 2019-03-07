ANVIL To Embark On North American Tour

Canadian metal heroes Anvil are preparing to embark on their upcoming North American headlining tour. The trek begins on March 14th in Kent, OH and will conclude on May 9th in Montreal, QC. Joining the band on this run is special guest Don Jamieson, who will bring his well known brand of rock n' roll comedy, along with Archer Nation, who will open on all dates.

Prior to embarking on the 33-date trek of The United States and Canada, Anvil will play a pair of hometown warm-up shows in Toronto, ON at The Rockpile on March 8th and 9th. Note that Don Jamieson and Archer Nation will not be appearing at these two gigs.

Anvil - 2019 North American Tour - with special guest Don Jamieson

March

14 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

15 - Newport, KY - Southgate

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

17 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

20 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

21 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

23 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

27 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorns

28 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe’s Grotto

31 - Las Vegas, NV - 172 The Rio

April

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

6 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

7 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

8 - Arcata, CA - Jambalaya

12 - Everett, WA - Tony V’s

13 - Tacoma, WA - Jazz Bones

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Gibraltar

19 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

26 - Portland, ME - Geno’s

27 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

May

3 - Drummondsville, QC - La Sainte-Paix

4 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

7 - Quebec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

8 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle le 4 Barrils

9 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campu

In addition to their North American tour, Anvil have released the music video for their new single "Bitch In The Box", off the latest record Pounding The Pavement. Check out the music video below.

(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)