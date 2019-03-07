ANVIL To Embark On North American Tour
Canadian metal heroes Anvil are preparing to embark on their upcoming North American headlining tour. The trek begins on March 14th in Kent, OH and will conclude on May 9th in Montreal, QC. Joining the band on this run is special guest Don Jamieson, who will bring his well known brand of rock n' roll comedy, along with Archer Nation, who will open on all dates.
Prior to embarking on the 33-date trek of The United States and Canada, Anvil will play a pair of hometown warm-up shows in Toronto, ON at The Rockpile on March 8th and 9th. Note that Don Jamieson and Archer Nation will not be appearing at these two gigs.
Anvil - 2019 North American Tour - with special guest Don Jamieson
March
14 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
15 - Newport, KY - Southgate
16 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
17 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
20 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
21 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
23 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug
24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
27 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorns
28 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe’s Grotto
31 - Las Vegas, NV - 172 The Rio
April
4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
6 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
7 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
8 - Arcata, CA - Jambalaya
12 - Everett, WA - Tony V’s
13 - Tacoma, WA - Jazz Bones
14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
18 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Gibraltar
19 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
26 - Portland, ME - Geno’s
27 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
May
3 - Drummondsville, QC - La Sainte-Paix
4 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog
7 - Quebec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles
8 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle le 4 Barrils
9 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campu
In addition to their North American tour, Anvil have released the music video for their new single "Bitch In The Box", off the latest record Pounding The Pavement. Check out the music video below.
(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)