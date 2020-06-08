ANVIL To Perform At First Canadian Metal Streaming Event On July 4; More Details Revealed

Back in February, Canada’s Anvil released a new album, Legal At Last, celebrating the legalization of recreational cannabis use in the country. To support this album, the heavy metallers had a very thorough tour planned in the UK and Germany, with an assortment of other stops along the way. Unfortunately, like everyone else, COVID-19 stopped the tour in its tracks.

Still looking to bring their new album and to fans around the world they will be performing on the first Canadian heavy metal live stream put on by District 7 Production and L'Anti Bar & Spectacles on July 4.

The event organizers see this as a win-win situation for everyone. They go into more detail: “I was wondering how to make L'Anti Bar & Spectacles live again in the midst of a health crisis. I’ve been presenting virtual live shows with a ticket office since May 9. The first shows were appreciated by the spectators, we sold hundreds of tickets across Canada and in Europe during our first virtual shows. I wanted to present the first virtual metal show in Canada. I thought Anvil would be the perfect band for this show. I have an excellent relationship with them; the members of Anvil accepted without hesitation. Spectators should expect a virtual show with impeccable production quality in terms of sound, image, and lighting.”

Capturing the attention of audiences worldwide with their 2009 documentary film The Story Of Anvil” which bares all about the reality of the music industry, Anvil has been rocking stages since 1978. Once again, fans will be able to enjoy Anvil from the comfort of their own homes.

The stream will be available worldwide via platform thepointofsale.com, plus can be viewed using Chromecast on TV. The event will begin at the following times: Saturday, July 4 at 5 PM (EST), 10 PM (UK), 11 PM (CET) and Sunday, July 5 for 6 AM (JAP), 7 AM (AUS).

Tickets are on sale now, here. Event details on Facebook.