ANVIL To Record New Album In October

Canadian metal legends Anvil will enter Soundlodge studios in Rhauderfehn in the northwest of Germany this fall to begin recording their new album for a 2020 release.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow told Heavy New York about the band's plans: "We're going in in October to record in Germany, in the same place with the same producers and everything as the last album. And we anticipate it to be absolutely amazing. From what I can tell, it's very much another Anvil album. We haven't lost our direction at all, on any level. I know that it has the best fast stuff that we've ever done, and the best slow stuff, so that's kind of a good thing. So there is relatable stuff that is attached to our 'Motormount', our '666' and our 'Forged In Fire' and our 'Metal On Metal' — there's stuff still attached to those original formats of songs, which is what makes Anvil Anvil. So I think that the fans will be particularly most delighted. Anybody who hated us before will still hate us, and quite frankly, I don't give a shit.”

Anvil - 2019 North American Tour - with special guest Don Jamieson

April

26 - Portland, ME - Geno’s

27 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

May

3 - Drummondsville, QC - La Sainte-Paix

4 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

7 - Quebec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

8 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle le 4 Barrils

9 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campu

(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)