ANVIL To Release New Studio Album In January 2018; STEVE "LIPS" KUDLOW Guests On New Thunder Underground Podcast; Audio

Frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow of Canadian metal legends Anvil appears on the new Thunder Underground podcast, available for streaming below.

Lips says Anvil will enter the studio this summer, and will have their next album ready for release in January, 2018. When asked about the status of the follow-up to the Anvil! The Story Of Anvil documentary, he revealed that they have 40 minutes of footage, but that he would be surprised if it ever gets completed. He notes the issues with finding someone to fund the project.

Hear Lips talk about the above mentioned topics and much more in the podcast below (Lips interview starts at the 26:40 mark):

On April 15th, Anvil played the Red Dog in Peterborough, Ontario and were joined for three songs by original guitarist Dave Allison. Check out fan-filmed video below of Allison performing "Metal On Metal" and "Forged In Fire" with Anvil for the first time in 27 years.

The band's tour schedule is as follows:

April

21 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

22 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood

27 - Québec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electrique

29 - Jonquière, QC - Salle Le 4 Barils

May

5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

27 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

June

1 - Kitchener, ON - Starlight

2 - Toronto, ON - Coalition