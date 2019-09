ANVIL To Tour The UK In March 2020

Canada's legendary metal band, Anvil, have announced that they will tour the UK in March 2020. Ticket links will be "available soon". The confirmed dates are listed below.

March

4 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, Scotland

5 - Flowerpot - Derby, England

6 - Tivoli - Buckley, England

7 - Nightrain - Bradford, England

8 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, England

9 - Academy3 - Manchester, England

11 - Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland

12 - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland

13 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, England

14 - Lantern - Halifax, England

15 - Cobblestones - Bridgwater, England

17 - Level 3 - Swindon, England

18 - Exchange - Bristol, England

19 - The Haunt - Brighton, England

20 - The 1865 - Southampton, England

21 - O2 Academy - Islington, England

22 - Y Llew Coch & Y Plas - Machynlleth, Wales

Anvil's new album is expected in January 2020. Stay tuned for details.

(Photo - Rudy De Doncker)